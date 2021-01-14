Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of LGSXY stock remained flat at $$4.56 on Wednesday. Light has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Light SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. It generates power through hydro, solar, and wind power plants. As of December 31, 2019, the company had generation projects with a total installed capacity of 855 MW. It operates in 31 cities of the state of Rio de Janeiro covering a population of approximately 11 million customers.

