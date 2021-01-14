Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Update

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of LGSXY stock remained flat at $$4.56 on Wednesday. Light has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.
Light Company Profile
