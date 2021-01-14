Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

LBRT stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,421,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after buying an additional 559,245 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at $9,610,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 432,327 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

