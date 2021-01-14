Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.15

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 4075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $567,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas W. Brock acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 126,025 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 122.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

