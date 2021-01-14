LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.59. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

