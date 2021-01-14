LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.35

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) (CVE:LXG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 1290582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$146.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (LXG.V) Company Profile (CVE:LXG)

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

