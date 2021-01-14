LEOcoin (LC4) Price Reaches $0.0462

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,300.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.92 or 0.02986349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00388982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.91 or 0.01308054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.04 or 0.00549708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00443369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.38 or 0.00306640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019936 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

