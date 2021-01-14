Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAZ. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Lazard stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Lazard has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth $33,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $53,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

