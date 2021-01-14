Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in December

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
LAXAF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Laxai Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
About Laxai Pharma
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Laxai Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laxai Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.