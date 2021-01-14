Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in December

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

LAXAF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Laxai Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get Laxai Pharma alerts:

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Laxai Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laxai Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.