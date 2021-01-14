Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 30 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $541.27. 4,981,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $529.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.