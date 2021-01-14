Lavaca Capital LLC Invests $277,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,216.63. 101,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,018.46. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,250.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.