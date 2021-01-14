Lavaca Capital LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.98. 8,095,430 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85.

