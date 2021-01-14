Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock worth $1,376,288,395 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

