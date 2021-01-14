Lavaca Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,765.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,609.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,818.29.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

