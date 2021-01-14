Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 238 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.58. 298,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

