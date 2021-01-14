Lauren R. Hobart Sells 32,820 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $67.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

