Lauren R. Hobart Sells 32,820 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of DKS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,936. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $67.75.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.08.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
