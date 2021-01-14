Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 584 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.51. 4,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,358. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $207.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average is $166.90.

