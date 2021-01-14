Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,581 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.91. 748,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,722,789. The stock has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.