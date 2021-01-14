Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,193 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 49,975 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,857 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,130,000 after buying an additional 346,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 297,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.