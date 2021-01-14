Larson Financial Group LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $199.55. The stock had a trading volume of 303,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $199.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.