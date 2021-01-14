Larson Financial Group LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.