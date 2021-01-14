Larson Financial Group LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in The Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $211.88. The company had a trading volume of 474,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,890. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.71 and its 200-day moving average is $183.25. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

