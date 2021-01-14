Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,941. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $284.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.21 and a 200-day moving average of $229.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.