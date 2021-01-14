Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 5,618 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,592. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

