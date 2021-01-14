Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 4,999 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 801.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.58. 499,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,685,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

