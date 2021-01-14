Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.07

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $59.84, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 348,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

