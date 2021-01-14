L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,083,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.