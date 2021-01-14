Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 51 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 51 price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 51.88.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

