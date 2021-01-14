La Jolla Pharmaceutical Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,621% compared to the average volume of 141 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 256,246 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 32.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

