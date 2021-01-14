L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. 140166 initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

Shares of LHX opened at $186.73 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.