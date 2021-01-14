L Brands’ (LB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

L Brands (NYSE:LB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,149,000 after acquiring an additional 206,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in L Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,996,000 after purchasing an additional 186,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.