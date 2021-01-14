Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.77 and last traded at $33.88. 732,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 699,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 53.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 59.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

