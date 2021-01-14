Kuende Price Reaches $0.0004 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Kuende coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $340,075.35 and approximately $65.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00384910 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.55 or 0.04036803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

