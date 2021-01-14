Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.14

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $16.01. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 128,008 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,536,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

