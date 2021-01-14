Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 7,201 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

