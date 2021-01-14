Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,967 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

