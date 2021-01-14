Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 228 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $272.01. The stock had a trading volume of 93,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,827. The company has a market cap of $292.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.86.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.