Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.24. The stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,296. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $257.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

