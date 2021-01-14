Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,010 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,822,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,550,000 after purchasing an additional 169,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after buying an additional 437,265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,636 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 569,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,730,000 after purchasing an additional 180,035 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $136.46. The stock had a trading volume of 300,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,546,772. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.27.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

