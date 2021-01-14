Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading 15.5% Higher

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) traded up 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.05. 4,450,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 2,533,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $259.41 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 69,213 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $207,639.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,938. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

