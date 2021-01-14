Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $44.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

