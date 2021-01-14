Komodo (KMD) Price Down 1.2% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $72.15 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.00292019 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,693,181 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

