Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koito Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

KOTMY stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86.

