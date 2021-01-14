KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

