KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 148,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,461,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

