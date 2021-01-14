KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. United Bank raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. 490,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,342,143. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

