KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 225 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

PRU opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.