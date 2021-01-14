KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:D opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,612.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

