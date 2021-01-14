KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,440 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $65.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

