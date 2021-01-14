Klever Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Klever has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and $44,951.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00108019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00239600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060025 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,310,957,156 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

