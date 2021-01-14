KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Lifted by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $52,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 17,950.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $290.10. The stock had a trading volume of 980,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $296.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

